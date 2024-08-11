PGM sector faces 'crisis of poverty' worse than coal industry
Expert says emergence of electric vehicles will make platinum redundant
11 August 2024 - 07:41
South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGM) sector, squeezed by lower prices and rising input costs, will face even more pressure to find markets for its products as the world continues to move to greener metals
Ntuthuzelo Mdledle, director of the African Critical Commodities Conference to be held in Johannesburg later this month, said platinum — used for a variety of purposes including the manufacture of catalytic converters that clean up emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles — will become redundant because of the emergence of electric battery vehicles...
