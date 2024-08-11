Ombud's report says online sales still draw most consumer complaints
Defective goods, late deliveries and unmet expectations drive grievances
11 August 2024 - 07:53
Online sales have attracted the greatest number of customer complaints for a fourth consecutive year, according to a report compiled by the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO).
The CGSO's 10th annual report, unveiled in Parktown on Tuesday at an event held in partnership with Business Day, found that between March 2023 and February 2024, 26% of complaints recorded were from online purchases...
