Nedbank unfazed by ‘state capture’ litigation
11 August 2024 - 07:49
Nedbank, South Africa’s fourth-biggest bank, is confident it can fend off a legal challenge initiated by Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which claim it made a R2.7bn profit from illegal interest rate swaps during the state capture era.
Speaking to Business Times after the release of the group’s interim results for the six months to June, new Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn was adamant the bank hadn’t made the kind of money claimed by Transnet and insisted internal governance procedures were followed during the transactions...
