MellowVans: SA’s low-cost solution for congested roads
Stellenbosch firm manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles for deliveries
In 2014, Neil Du Preez, who was working as a commodities trader overseas, returned home to pursue a dream — to manufacture light electric vehicles that could transport passengers easily through congested cities. Today, he and his team are the manufacturers of three-wheeled electric vehicles used to deliver food and parcels in the Western Cape.
The founder of MellowVans, based in Stellenbosch, started his business due to his interest in electric vehicles and sustainable technology. In its inception, the company’s original design was for light electric vehicles used for passenger transport. At the time, the business was called MellowCabs...
