‘Huge revolt’ will greet pensions grab
Industry will resist any government attempts at making prescribed assets mandatory, says Association for Savings & Investment South Africa director Fatima Vawda
11 August 2024 - 08:18
If the government wants pension fund money it must produce bankable projects rather than regulatory amendments, says Fatima Vawda, founder and CEO of investment firm 27four and a director of the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa (Asisa).
“The problem we have is that government has not brought any bankable projects to the market. So rather than worrying about legislative changes it should create an environment that attracts both local and foreign direct investment. Pension funds will follow.”..
