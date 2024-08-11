De Lille slams government tourism funding agency
Minister says disbursement of monies to black-owned businesses in industry 'painfully slow'
Minister of tourism Patricia De Lille has lashed out at the government agency managing a R1.2bn fund initiated to bolster black-owned tourism enterprises, saying it is “painfully slow” in disbursing monies. She has vowed to review a service-level agreement with the agency.
The Tourism Equity Fund was launched in January 2021 to fast-track the participation of black-owned businesses in the tourism industry and rescue distressed ones. The sector was heavily battered by the Covid pandemic. It is a partnership between De Lille's department and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), which falls under the department of small business development. ..
