Brazil meat exporters urge ‘no borders for food’
11 August 2024 - 08:27
Brazilian meat exporters have called on markets such as South Africa to ease protectionist measures against poultry and other meat imports, arguing “there should be no borders for food”.
Brazilian Association for Animal Protein (ABPA) president Ricardo Santin told Business Times that his country’s meat protein sector was poised to increase its dominance in the global trade market and that policies aimed at blocking this would not benefit consumers...
