Win-win as company behind ads on delivery bikes rides high
04 August 2024 - 07:35
Cape Town based technology and advertising company MotionAds has paid just over R11m to delivery scooter drivers for using their bikes as billboards.
The company was founded by friends Jon Berkowitz and Elan Band in 2019 to use the hard plastic boxes attached to the motorbikes as a platform to advertise products from companies in telecommunications, fast food, banks and betting, among others...
