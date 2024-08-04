Spar targets low-income consumers with SaveMor
The wholesale retailer plans to have separate brands for the premium and discount market segments
04 August 2024 - 08:01
Wholesale retailer the Spar Group is reviewing its store names to give more prominence to the SaveMor brand by establishing more stand-alone stores aimed at the low-income market.
The country’s second-largest retail group has for decades driven store rollouts for its Spar and SuperSpar formats. It also operates KwikSpar and Spar Express outlets at Shell petrol stations, as well as 85 SaveMor stores. SaveMor is also one of its affordable in-house grocery products labels...
