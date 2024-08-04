Reddy under fire from Oceans investors
Shareholders in company with ties to Vivian Reddy complain of a seven-year communications vacuum about their money
04 August 2024 - 08:14
A company with ties to prominent Durban businessman Vivian Reddy that spearheaded a multibillion-rand hotel and mall development in Umhlanga, north of Durban has been accused by investors of leaving them in the dark some seven years after they poured money into the ambitious project.
Disgruntled investors complained to Business Times this week about the way the company, Oceans Hotel, was communicating with them. The 200-room five-star hotel in the development is managed and operated by global luxury hospitality group Radisson Blu. ..
