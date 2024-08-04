Newsmaker
‘Gaps between SA’s energy and climate policies must be closed’
Presidential commission head Crispian Olver says a greater sense of urgency is needed on meeting carbon emission targets
04 August 2024 - 07:51
Crispian Olver, executive director of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), says putting climate mitigation and energy in the same ministry may be the way to deal with “policy discords” that are hampering efforts to meet carbon emission targets.
“We have a well-developed climate policy framework but real implementation gaps. We have an excellent green transport strategy but it's simply not being given effect to. We have a white paper on new energy vehicles but we're way behind the curve on moving to EVs, and if we don't get a move on we're likely to lose our auto-manufacturing capacity.”..
