Brics Plus bloc out to temper EU carbon rules
04 August 2024 - 07:27
Trade ministers representing the Brics Plus group of countries are taking the fight over a mooted carbon export policy to the EU. The economic bloc wants the policy to be reconsidered in favour of a fairer approach to trade in carbon-intensive products.
Deputy minister of trade, industry, & competition Zuko Godlimpi told Business Times this week that Brics trade ministers meeting in Moscow in July agreed that the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) must be challenged...
