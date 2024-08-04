Africa Data Centres’ Cape Town facility gets huge capacity boost
Three new state-of-the-art data halls mean the centre will now be able to supply an extra 6MW of power to its clients
04 August 2024 - 07:33
Africa Data Centres (ADC) has unveiled a huge capacity increase at its main Cape Town data centre. A sister company of telecom giant Liquid Intelligent Technologies, and part of the pan-African Cassava Technologies group, ADC operates nine data centres in six countries on the continent.
It has now built three new state-of-the-art halls at its CPT1 facility, adding 6MW of capacity — measured in megawatts to indicate the total power a data centre can supply to clients’ equipment...
