‘To create jobs, GNU must prioritise economic growth’: Anglo CEO
When you create a safe environment for investors, that is when you get jobs, says Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad
28 July 2024 - 07:11
Anglo American Group CEO Duncan Wanblad is upbeat about the boost in investor confidence brought about by the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), saying it will create jobs if the GNU prioritises growing the economy and delivering services.
Speaking to Business Times at the release of the company’s interim financial results for the six months ended June, Wanblad said the outcome of the national general elections in May had been “exemplary”...
