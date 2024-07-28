Small businesses concerned about impact of crime on their operations
Robberies, extortion associated with construction mafia put damper on growth
28 July 2024 - 06:59
Crime has been identified by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the third-biggest challenge that could hinder their operations over the next six months, according to SME financing company Business Partners Ltd.
The company’s executive general manager David Morobe highlighted these statistics at an SME summit held in Bryanston, in collaboration with the Small Business Institute, on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.