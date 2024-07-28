New Tongaat bid gets BRP snub
Sens announcement confirms ‘alternative proposal’ but calls it a non-starter
28 July 2024 - 07:48
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have shrugged off a new offer for the embattled sugar company, saying that they have a legal obligation to proceed with the plan that was approved by creditors.
Last week Business Times published an opinion article by independent agriculture economist Kobus Laubscher, who spoke of a proposed R8bn capital injection for Tongaat that he said was a viable alternative for shareholders...
