Drive to put women in the saddle to ride growth wave in motorcycle deliveries
28 July 2024 - 07:30
Nicci Scott, founder of the Commercial Transport Academy (CTA), is on an ambitious drive to have women join the male-dominated but fast-growing motorcycle food and goods delivery industry.
Although the sector is still in its infant stages, it is revved up for exponential growth as e-commerce, the key driver of the delivery industry, is projected to double to R400bn by 2025, with the number of people buying online expected to reach about 40-million by 2027. ..
