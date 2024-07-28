Disabled employees in SA more likely to flee their workplace, survey finds
Not enough is being done to secure the rights of disabled and LGBTQ+ people in the workplace
28 July 2024 - 07:45
Employees with disabilities in South Africa are more likely to leave their current workplaces, according to employee experience platform WorkL.
The London-based company, which has partnered with the Sunday Times to find the country’s best places to work, surveyed 12,500 employees at 3,000 South African organisations. The survey found the flight-risk score for disabled employees increased by 12% between February and March, and is now at 25%...
