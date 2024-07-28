Businesses not quite clicking with clients
28 July 2024 - 07:02
There is a disconnect between what businesses believe drives repeat purchases and what motivates consumers to buy the same product more than once. This is according to the sixth South African Customer Experience Report.
South African consumers have cited reliability as the main reason they consistently buy particular products or use certain services, with pricing being a secondary factor; while businesses believe customers are buying from them because they trust them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.