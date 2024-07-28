ANC eyes pension fund tweaks to raise capital
Drive for infrastructure investment could see new asset classes and review of offshore limit
28 July 2024 - 07:33
As the government seeks more ways to fund infrastructure, the ANC is in favour of amending pension fund regulations to create new investment classes allowing asset managers to invest in rail, roads and energy.
It is also looking to convince finance minister Enoch Godongwana to reverse a decision that granted the savings industry room to invest up to 45% of the assets under management offshore. ..
