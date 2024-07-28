Newsmaker
‘Accountants need tougher regulation’
Irba CEO Imre Nagy says fight against corruption needs more scrutiny of entire financial reporting ecosystem
28 July 2024 - 07:26
Imre Nagy, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), says while it's their job to hold errant auditors accountable, they can't realistically check every audit.
“We can't look over every auditor's shoulder when they sign off on an audit. That's not the regulator's role, that's the audit firms' responsibility.”..
