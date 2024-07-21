Transnet finds a way to help Amsa
State rail and port operator sharpens efficiency at Richards Bay, cutting the unnecessary costs that delays were causing the steelmaker
21 July 2024 - 07:51
Transnet Port Terminals is patting itself on the back for having cut costs for ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) at Richards Bay, thereby helping to retain 3,500 jobs that would have been at risk if the steelmaker had closed its long-steel products (longs) business.
Thulasizwe Dlamini, managing executive of Richards Bay terminal for Transnet, said improvements in efficiency at the port had created savings for the steel giant...
