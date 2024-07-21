Transmission entity kicks off, as trading market awaits Ramaphosa’s signature
The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill will allow for greater competition in the energy market
21 July 2024 - 07:54
After officially starting operations in the electricity transmission market, the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) needs President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill for South Africa’s wholesale energy trading market to take shape.
This is according to NTCSA chair Priscillah Mabelane, who recently spoke to Business Times on the sidelines of Standard Bank’s inaugural Africa Unlocked Business and Commercial Banking Conference in Cape Town...
