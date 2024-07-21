SOE minister balks at sell-off
Maropene Ramokgopa opposes sale of equity in SOEs or putting line departments in charge of them
21 July 2024 - 08:39
Maropene Ramokgopa, the minister responsible for managing the transition of state-owned companies (SOEs) to a shareholding company, has come out against the sale of equity stakes in these entities — including SAA — to private players.
Ramokgopa, minister of planning, monitoring & evaluation, also dismissed suggestions that SOEs would now fall under their line departments after the scrapping of the department of public enterprises with the formation of the government of national unity...
