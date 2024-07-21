SA bounces back after global IT glitch
21 July 2024 - 08:34
Services of South African lenders Capitec Bank and Absa, and airline Airlink, were fully restored after disruptions early on Friday, the companies said, after a software update wreaked havoc on computer systems globally.
The update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike appeared to have triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced some broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking. ..
