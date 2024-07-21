Property market faces more pressure
21 July 2024 - 08:07
Property firms have warned that the Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25% is putting more pressure on the property market as affordability concerns deter prospective buyers.
Pam Golding Property Group CEO Andrew Golding said while the outlook for the local housing market has improved, economic conditions remain tough, keeping housing market activity subdued...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.