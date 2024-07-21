Omnia seeks partners to bolster its chemicals unit
CEO Seelan Gobalsamy reflects on the manufacturing group's turnaround journey from its tough days in 2019
21 July 2024 - 07:56
Manufacturing group Omnia is exploring partnerships that can accelerate the turnaround of its chemicals unit, Protea Chemicals, which provides chemicals used for detergents, personal care products, food and water, among other things.
Its poor performance has been worsened by a confluence of adverse macroeconomic conditions, reduced demand due to lower consumer spending and failing infrastructure. Difficulties were compounded by supply disruptions, including a prolonged unplanned shutdown at a key supplier. ..
