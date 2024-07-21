Newsmaker
New government gives beleaguered Intercape boss hope
Johann Ferreira is optimistic that people like DA MP Ian Cameron will be able to force the police to act against the taxi bosses attacking his buses
21 July 2024 - 08:22
Johann Ferreira, the CEO of Intercape, the largest long-haul bus company in Southern Africa, says the police have finally run out of road after the Makhanda high court’s recent rejection of the SAPS appeal against a court order to protect his buses from the taxi mafia.
“One missed deadline after another they played for time, and when they ran out of time they applied for leave to appeal. Now they don’t have an option. They have to comply, they have to come up with a plan.”..
