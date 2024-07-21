More single women buying their own homes
21 July 2024 - 08:24
A majority of new home loan applications in the second quarter of 2024 were from first-time homeowners, with more women buying property than men, according to a study by Absa.
The bank's home loans division unveiled its quarterly Homeowner Sentiment Index (HSI) this week, which showed that 60% of participants who applied for a loan were first-time buyers...
