Fired-up Maluleke defends census figures

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has come out guns blazing against critics of South Africa's 2022 census, dismissing them as representing a minority view in a scientific world that widely endorsed the project.

The census relied on the agency's scientists to work rigorously on various levels of statistical methodology and the outcome had the stamp of approval of internationally acclaimed peer reviewers. The South African Statistics Council reviewed the census and approved it before it was released, he said. ..