EV tariffs fall foul of global trade rules, China tells EU
21 July 2024 - 08:01
EU tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) built in China breach global trading rules and must be corrected, an industry body representing 12 Chinese automakers told the European Commission in a hearing this week.
The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) presented its views at a hearing on Thursday that the EU’s preliminary assessment is incompatible with EU and World Trade Organisation rules...
