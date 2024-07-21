DBSA shelling out for infrastructure
21 July 2024 - 07:38
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) says Africa is open for business as infrastructure projects on the continent account for a quarter of its loan book.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Sector Inward Buying and Investment Mission held in Midrand, DBSA chief risk officer Mpho Kubelo told Business Times that 25% of the bank’s R110bn loan book is used to fund the development of infrastructure projects including roads, rails, ports and airports...
