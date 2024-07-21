Business Crop and livestock insurers brace for climate shock claims B L Premium

Insurance providers in the crop and livestock industry are assessing the situation on farms across the country, preparing for considerable claims as a result of losses from recent weather events, including El Niño and last week’s cold front.

Brendan Jacobs, Standard Bank South Africa’s head of agribusiness for business and commercial banking, told Business Times the bank continued to assess the extent of the impact on the basis of several factors. For example, the 2024 drought had raised concerns about the food inflation outlook for 2024...