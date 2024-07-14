TymeBank’s right to expand into wealthier market segment
Digital bank aims to offer new products that will extend credit to the cash-strapped middle class
14 July 2024 - 05:43
TymeBank is extending its services to the affluent market, with plans to offer new products and enter distribution partnerships that will help it to acquire those customers.
The company also aims to extend credit to the cash-strapped middle class as part of its plan to tap into unsecured lending and savings products. ..
