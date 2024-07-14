Trust in SA’s financial services institutions on the wane
14 July 2024 - 05:57
Trust in financial services institutions and confidence in the country’s future is waning, with many people believing South Africa’s challenges will not be solved in their lifetime, according to a new study by Sanlam.
The Sanlam 2024 Benchmark Survey titled “Addressing the twin peaks of poverty alleviation”, which evaluated more than 1,300 of the company’s clients, found that 66% of its participants either felt vulnerable about their finances or believed they were financially exploited...
