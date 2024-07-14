Standard Bank bats for SMMEs in African development
14 July 2024 - 06:00
Standard Bank is on a mission to prop up small, medium and micro enterprises across Africa through its business and commercial banking division as a key component of driving the continent’s integrated economic development.
Africa’s biggest lender by assets launched a charm offensive during its inaugural Africa Unlocked Business and Commercial Banking Conference in Cape Town this week as it seeks to generate half of its total revenue from the rest of Africa. The event included clients of Standard Bank's business and commercial banking division including small business and large firms...
