Big Read
Retirement — what is that?
High cost of living hits ability to save for old age
14 July 2024 - 05:55
The rising cost of living is eroding people's ability to save and plan for their retirement, with many expecting to continue working beyond retirement age, according to the FNB Retirement Insights survey 2024 released this week.
The survey underscores South Africa's poor savings culture, finding that 48% of South Africans under 60 have no plan in place for their retirement as immediate financial responsibilities take precedence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.