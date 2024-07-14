Reserve Bank urged to cut loose African Bank
14 July 2024 - 05:36
The Reserve Bank’s impairment loss of R982m due to its investment in African Bank Holdings has prompted economists to urge the central bank to dispose of its 50% stake.
The Bank announced the impairment in its annual report for the 2023/24 financial year released in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.