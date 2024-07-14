Newsmaker
No excuses; the GNU must get going, says Busa’s Khulekani Mathe
Busa CEO-designate Khulekani Mathe says solutions to the country's problems are clear and must be implemented urgently
14 July 2024 - 05:50
Khulekani Mathe, CEO-designate of Business Unity South Africa (Busa), says business expects the GNU to hit the ground running.
“There's no time to waste; get on with the business of governing as soon as possible. We are there to give whatever support we can as business.”..
