Foldables and AI ramp up smartphone wars
Samsung joined battle on multiple fronts this week as it waged a war for leadership of the smart device market. It chose Paris, a city in the throes of preparation for the Olympic Games, as the setting for its most wide-ranging launch of the year this week, under the Galaxy Unpacked banner.
The main event was the unveiling of the next generation of its foldable phones, incorporating new AI features. It is in a race against Honor, Huawei and Oppo for leadership in foldables, and against Apple, Huawei and Honor for leadership in smartphone AI. As a result, the launch helped set the agenda for the next phase of the smartphone wars...
