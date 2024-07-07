Separation of energy and minerals portfolios welcomed
07 July 2024 - 07:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to restructure the energy, electricity and mining portfolios has been broadly welcomed by analysts.
The new configuration comes five years after the mineral resources & energy department was established under minister Gwede Mantashe. Ramaphosa this week reappointed him as the minister of mineral resources & petroleum but merged the energy part of his brief with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s electricity responsibility. ..
