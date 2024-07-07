Sandton Hilton under new management and being rebranded and upgraded
07 July 2024 - 07:36
Sandton’s iconic Hilton is being rebranded and is now under new management.
The luxury hotel on 183 Rivonia Road is being rebranded as NH Collections Sandton and will be managed by international hotel chain the Minor Hotels Group on behalf of its owners, the Cavaleros Group. The owners and new management company have promised minimal disruptions as they work to renovate the hotel. ..
