Hacking thefts double to R25bn in first half of 2024, say researchers
07 July 2024 - 07:30
The amount of cryptocurrency stolen in hacks globally more than doubled in the first six months of 2024 from a year earlier, driven by a small number of large attacks and rising crypto prices, blockchain researchers TRM Labs said on Friday.
Hackers had stolen more than $1.38bn (R25.1bn) worth of crypto by June 24 this year, compared with $657m in the same period in 2023, TRM Labs said...
