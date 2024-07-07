Business upbeat as SA's improved energy generation shows 'good sign', enhances confidence
07 July 2024 - 08:00
South Africa's vastly improved energy supply is proving a major boost for business confidence — but an energy expert believes now is the ideal time to bring additional generation and assist millions of households that can't afford electricity.
As Eskom celebrates 100 days without plunging the country into darkness through load-shedding, the power utility also announced that 800MW of energy was added to the grid when Kusile’s new power generating plant, unit 5, was synchronised this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.