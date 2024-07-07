Are diamonds no longer anybody's best friend?
Sales of the real deal are declining as lab-grown replicas find favour
07 July 2024 - 07:38
Have diamonds lost their glitter? If you are De Beers — the world's biggest natural diamonds producer — a decline in sales and the growing popularity of synthetic stones is hurting the bottom line, but some see a silver lining to the clouds.
De Beers’ low rough-diamond sales signal potential difficulties in a planned unbundling of the asset by parent company Anglo American, mainly because natural diamonds have lost their popularity as a luxury purchase, analysts said this week...
