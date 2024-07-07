'ANC likely to push for NHI in its present form'
07 July 2024 - 07:27
As the new cabinet gets to work, the ANC is likely to push for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act in its present form, a political lobbying company representing Momentum said at a thought leadership seminar this week.
Momentum, one of the country's largest insurance and medical scheme providers, held the annual seminar in Cape Town, with a virtual link to participants in Johannesburg, where Ethicore — which represents Momentum in engagements on the contentious act — outlined its expectations for the NHI under the government of national unity (GNU). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.