Absa board saves Chibiya’s job
07 July 2024 - 07:58
Saviour Chibiya, head of Absa’s regional operations, is going nowhere after the bank’s board foiled group CEO Arrie Rautenbach’s plan to replace him with an executive from Mauritius.
Business Times reported in May how Absa was caught up in another transformation storm after a board shake up that overlooked black executives and Rautenbach’s move to announce a plan to replace Chibiya with Ravin Dajee, head of Absa operations in Mauritius. ..
