FASHION WARS
Superbalist girds itself for Shein threat
Online retailer adds more global brands to its range in bid to see off stiff competition from Chinese upstart
30 June 2024 - 06:04
Superbalist is limiting private labels on its platform and adding more global brands to its categories as it fights for market share against aggressive Chinese rival Shein.
One of the first local online clothing and footwear retailers, Superbalist has blamed the rapid rise of Shein for its poor performance in the year to March. ..
