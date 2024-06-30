Big Read
Prosus’s Pelé for a big tech future?
Brazilian CEO-designate Fabricio Bloisi has big ambitions for Naspers and Prosus — and working on their entrepreneurial flair is a priority
30 June 2024 - 06:10
Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody broke out on his mobile phone as Fabricio Bloisi was answering a question at a results round-table with journalists at Naspers headquarters in Cape Town on Monday.
The CEO designate hastily reached for the phone in its red casing, frantically trying to kill the song. Laughter broke out in the room on the 26th floor with magnificent views of Table Mountain and the harbour...
