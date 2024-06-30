Prosus eyes investment in healthtech
Company seeks new areas for growth in wake of underperforming ventures
30 June 2024 - 05:47
Prosus will shore up its Ventures unit as it looks at the possibility of adding healthtech as a stand-alone portfolio.
Prosus has investments in more than 100 technology companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and the US. The businesses are housed under different portfolios: online classifieds, payments & fintech, food delivery and education segments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.